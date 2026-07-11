Another Heat Wave On The Way

WEST MICHIGAN — A strong ridge of high pressure is set to move into the central United States early next week, leading to another stretch of hot and humid weather across West Michigan.

We call this a "heat dome" because all areas underneath the ridge get trapped inside with the heat and humidity.

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Thinking back to the last week of June through the first few days of July, we experienced our first heat wave of the season. During this time, temperatures soared into the 90s, while tropical-like dewpoints in the 70s drove heat index values into the triple digits for multiple days.

The good news is that this next heat wave isn't going to be as bad in terms of the humidity, but it will still be very toasty.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s this weekend, but humidity levels will remain low and comfortable.

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The real heat arrives on Monday, with a string of 90-degree days expected through at least Thursday. Overnight lows will stay on the warm side in the upper 60s to low 70s.

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Dewpoints during this stretch will be mainly held to the 60s, meaning it will feel humid, but not oppressive or tropical like the last heat wave.

Heat indices will peak between around 95-100 degrees, with some locations potentially hitting the triple digits at times.

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Make sure you're preparing for the heat and following these heat safety tips:



Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water

Limit outdoor activities, especially in the afternoons

Stay indoors with air conditioning and fans

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Don't leave children/pets in vehicles

Check on your friends, family members, or neighbors that may be more vulnerable to the heat

Expect lots of sunshine with little to no rain chances for most of the week. As this pattern start to break down towards the end of the week, rain and storm chances will return Thursday into Friday.

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