Today's Forecast: Sunny, pleasant, seasonable

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: FROST ADVISORIES remain in effect this morning until 9 A.M. for most of the area. Our northern communities are in a FREEZE WARNING. Temps will fall into the 30s with areas of frost! Protect your plants overnight either by covering them or bringing them inside. Dry air sticks around the Great Lakes for the next several days, with temperatures increasing a few degrees each day. The weekend is looking dry and warm for the River Bank Run, Tulip Time activities, and Mother's Day! The next real chance for any showers or thunderstorms is early next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: A cold and frosty start this morning, otherwise sunny, pleasant, and seasonable. A bit warmer in the afternoon. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds northeast/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southwest/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: (MOTHER'S DAY) Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube