Today's Forecast: Sunny & pleasant Mother's Day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Happy Mother's Day! Today will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky. It may be a bit breezy at times as WNW winds could gust over 20 mph. Some frost may develop tonight as temperatures drop into the mid 30s. Temperatures will remain below average through the first half of this week. Monday will be dry and sunny with highs in the mid/upper 50s. Frost will be possible once again Monday night with lows in the mid 30s. Our next chance for rain comes late Tuesday into Wednesday as a system swings through, with highs around 60 both days. A pattern flip will begin Thursday as temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s through the weekend!

TODAY: Mostly sunny with some afternoon thin clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. WNW wind at 10-15 mph, occasionally gusting over 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, areas of patchy frost possible. Lows in the mid 30s. NNE wind at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. NE wind turning NW at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening showers and t-storms likely. Highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Chance A.M. showers, then mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance showers late.

FRIDAY: Chance showers early, then partly cloudy. Warmer, highs around 70.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, chance showers. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

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