Today's Forecast: Sunny and pleasant, but cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will be the coldest this week with highs only around 40. As Canadian high pressure moves overhead, we'll see calming winds with plenty of sunshine. Make sure to dress warmly for the West Michigan Whitecaps home opener today at 6:35 P.M.! We expect temperatures around 40 for the first pitch of the game and low/mid 30s by the time the game wraps up. We start to warm up on Wednesday as wind switches to the south, then staying warm through the rest of the week. Rain chances return Thursday and Friday, with more unsettled weather likely during the late weekend and early next week. We may be looking at highs next week back around 70 or better, but increased rain chance too. Make sure if you live close to a river, stream, or creek, keep an eye on it. River levels are running highs and we have several FLOOD WARNINGS in effect...especially along the entire Grand River, the Muskegon River in Newaygo County, the Thornapple River in Barry County, and the Portage River in Kalamazoo County. Click here for the latest river flood information from the NWS.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, but cool. This will be the coldest day of the week with highs only around 40. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear this evening, but increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 20 mph/ Gusts 30/35.

THURSDAY: Chance of morning rain showers, otherwise some P.M. sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Chance morning rain showers, otherwise becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. Chance showers/storms. Highs in in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. Chance showers/storms. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

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