Today's Forecast: A.M Clouds, P.M. Sun, still warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Sunday is going to be another toasty day with highs in the upper 80s and humid air. Chances of storms return again late Sunday night, lasting through Tuesday morning. We could see some locally heavy downpours, especially Monday evening with a chance of an isolated severe storm. Rain may linger into Tuesday as well. This whole system will put an end to the really warm weather with low 80s Monday, and only 70s on Tuesday through most of the rest of next week. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Still warm, and getting humid in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms develop after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with on and off scattered storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Dry air returns with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

