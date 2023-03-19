Today's Forecast: Snow diminishes, sunnier skies take over

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Cloud cover will diminish through the day, allowing sunshine to pour into West Michigan this afternoon and evening. This will allow for temperatures to rise into the work week. Monday will bring partly cloudy skies and the Vernal Equinox. Spring officially arrives at 5:24 P.M on Monday. It's the exact time when the sun is directly overhead of the equator giving most locations around the globe "equal days and equal nights" with about 12 hours of each. The forecast immediately takes to spring, with temperatures rising into the 50s midweek. Chances of rain showers move in on Wednesday and could linger into Friday. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Early morning cloud cover with some lingering flurries, otherwise afternoon sunshine. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds westerly at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows in the middle to upper 20s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: First official day of Astronomical Spring! Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Some late evening or nighttime rain is possible. Highs around 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

