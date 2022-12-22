Today's Forecast: Snow developing and wind increasing

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: It's the little bit of calm before the storm! Early this morning we kick off with mostly cloudy skies, bitter cold temperatures, and calmer winds. The blast of cold air that has swept into West Michigan is part of a larger winter storm on tap for today through Sunday morning. We are tracking widespread snow accumulations, howling wind gusts, feels-like temperatures well-below zero, and hazardous travel conditions associated with this storm. A BLIZZARD WARNING has been posted for Berrien, Cass, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo counties from 4 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Saturday. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Mecosta, Montcalm, Ionia, Eaton, Calhoun, St. Joseph and Branch counties from 4 p.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Saturday. The worst travel times will be Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning. Wind chills will be running -15 to -25, with winds gusting 50 mph. Click here for the latest information about this passing storm, in addition to more information about the winter storm alerts. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: A major winter storm will begin impacting the region. We expect cloudy skies with mainly snow, perhaps some rain mixing in south/east of Grand Rapids. A one to two inch accumulation likely. Temperatures in the low/mid 30s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, high wind gusts with snow continuing. Temperatures will be in the teens feeling like below zero.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and very windy with snow likely. It will be heavy at times. Blizzard conditions are likely! Arctic cold arrives! High temperatures in the middle 20s early, then falling through the day into the teens! Winds west-northwest at 30 to 40 mph. Winds will gust to 50/55 mph. Snow accumulation of 4" to 8". Wind chills -15 to -25.

SATURDAY/CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and very windy with snow likely. White-out or blizzard conditions likely, especially early in the day. Snow may be heavy at times. Cold too. Highs in the teens. Winds west-northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts 40/45 mph. Wind chills -5 to -15.

SUNDAY / CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Chance of lake effect snow showers or flurries. Highs in the teens, wind chills in the single digits.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of light snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and dry with calmer winds. Highs in the lower 20s.

