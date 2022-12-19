Winter storm, Arctic blast to impact region before Christmas

WEST MICHIGAN - As Christmas approaches this year, the Great Lakes may be dealing with a major winter storm. While the track of this system may sway one way or another, what seems to be certain is snow, wind, and Arctic cold will impact the area up to and through Christmas.

I would expect as we draw closer to this event, you'll hear terms like winter storm, blizzard, bomb cyclone, and bombo-genesis. The term winter storm signifies the possibility of heavy snow, while blizzard means very strong, driving winds, creating white-out conditions at times. The term bomb cyclone, simply means this storm system is expected to rapidly intensify as it tracks into the Great Lakes on Friday and drop 24 millibars of pressure (or more) within a 24 hour period. So the low (or cyclone) will essentially bomb-out.

Most forecast models are showing the track of this storm directly over Michigan. While the track may change slightly, it will only slightly alter the ultimate effects of snow and wind. Arctic cold arrives, driven by this system as it moves through the area on Friday. The image below shows the location of the storm system at 6 P.M. Thursday. We expect snow/rain/freezing rain and breezy conditions to begin unfolding Thursday with temperatures in the upper 20s/lower 30s.

FOX 17

By Friday, the Arctic air will begin wrapping into the state. Snow will develop, heavy at times, and winds will be driving the snow and perhaps creating blizzard conditions. Wind gusts of more than 50 mph will be possible. See image below, valid for 6 P.M. Friday.

FOX 17

Wind and heavy snow will be possible right through Saturday. We may be measuring it in double digits, depending on the exact track of the storm. See image below, valid for 6 P.M. Saturday.,

FOX 17

Snow totals can/will change with the exact track of this system, but suffice to say, our forecast models have been consistently showing the possibility of double digit totals. See image below from the European Forecast Model.

FOX 17

This system will eventually lift into Canada later Christmas Day, but strong northwesterly winds and Arctic air will likely drive heavy lake effect snow. Take a look at the colors on the map below. They represent airmasses. The Arctic air can be seen in pink, purple, and magenta. Notice that it penetrates as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast. The map is valid for 6 A.M. Friday, so the Arctic hasn't quite arrived yet in Michigan.

FOX 17

By 6 A.M. Saturday, the core of the Arctic air is in place over Michigan. Highs will only make the teens, with wind chills around zero. Strong winds will likely be generating white-out conditions! See image below.

FOX 17

Our entire FOX 17 team of Meteorologists will be tracking this system into and through the state this week. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts!