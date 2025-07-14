Today's Forecast; Smoky sunshine and much warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: An AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect through tonight as wildfire smoke from Canada continues to filter into the Great Lakes region creating deteriorating air quality. The "mid-Summer sizzle" builds again through the first half of the work week, as high temperatures rebound into the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity levels will be on the increases starting Tuesday into Wednesday. The next chance for some much-needed rainfall comes mid-week, with isolated to scattered showers and storms possible both Wednesday and Thursday. There is the chance for some thunderstorms those days as well. We could use a soaking rainfall, as the past several weeks have featured mostly dry conditions. Grand Rapids has over a 3" rainfall deficit since the start of May, and a precipitation deficit more than 5" since January 1st. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: AIR QUALITY ALERT Smoky sunshine and much warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and HOT! Improving air quality. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms and a little cooler. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

