Today's Forecast: Smoke Continues, Chance P.M. Isolated Showers and Storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: An unprecedented episode of wildfire smoke in Michigan continues today. Yesterday's Air Quality Alert has been extended through today to account for the thick smoke and poor air quality. We have extended the Weather Ready Alert through today as well. However, we should start to see some minor improvements later today as winds turn out of the southwest, pushing some of the smoke out of West Michigan. Highs should climb to around 90, but like yesterday, could be held back because of the smoke. A few isolated- scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and storms will be possible once again on Saturday morning through around midday as a cold front moves through, and a few storms could be strong to severe with a Marginal Risk in place. A Slight Risk is in place for some locations south of I-94. Winds will turn back out of the W/NW behind the front, bringing some smoke back into our area later in the day. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s this weekend. Another system Monday into Tuesday brings a better chance of widespread rain along with another cool down.

TODAY: Weather Ready Alert: Partly cloudy and smoky with P.M. isolated showers and storms. Highs around 90. Wind S/SW at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Wind SW at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms, few strong-severe storms possible. Smoke lessens. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind W/NW at 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and likely smoky, not as hot. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with P.M. scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

TUESDAY: A.M. showers and storms, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

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