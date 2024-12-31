Today's Forecast: Slippery travel possible New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: An area of lt. mixed wintry precipitation is moving into West Michigan for today and tonight, which could create areas of slippery travel for today, tonight into tomorrow. Even though the amounts of moisture will be limited in most locations, the timing of this system may create issues for holiday travel. Patchy fog is also possible this morning, especially in areas from Grand Rapids to the north. With a northeasterly wind shift, the morning light rain/mixed precipitation will make the transition to snow, with the precipitation switching to primarily light snow through the afternoon and evening. Accumulations will be on the lower side, around 1-2", but there could be slippery spots on the roads even with a light coating of snow. The best chance for any precipitation will be in areas south of the I-96 corridor. An area of light snow is possible for New Year's Eve night into early New Year's Day. The biggest weather story unfolding is a huge shift in the weather pattern, bringing in a return to sharply colder air and periods of snow as we kick off 2025! If you are a winter weather lover, the pattern is showing signs of a continued cold pattern through at least the middle of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Areas of fog and mixed precipitation for the morning commute, making the change to light snow on and off during the day. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. WINDS: E-NE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Snow showers may create slippery road conditions, with lows in the upper 20s. WINDS: N-NW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: (HAPPY NEW YEAR) Much colder with the chance for a few snow showers. Highs in the low to mid-30s

THURSDAY: Much colder with isolated snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Colder with the chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with isolated snow showers. Cold. Highs in the mid to upper 20s

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers build in from the south overnight. Highs in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: Widespread snow showers likely. HIGH: 28 LOW: 20

