Today's Forecast: Significantly cooler & less humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Thursday's severe storms produced widespread damage to West Michigan and extensive power outages! The Kent County tornado has been has now been confirmed as an EF-1 tornado, producing winds estimated at 110 mph. It traveled through parts of Comstock Park to Belmont, on the ground for 8.7 miles. Several other tornadoes were confirmed in the Lower Peninsula, as well. Thankfully, severe weather is no longer likely through the weekend! In fact, we're in good shape for a great weekend! A weak cold front that moved through West Michigan last night is bringing the chance of light rain this morning. Dew points and temperatures have also dropped due to the passing cold front. High temperatures today and Sunday will only be in the middle 70s! Get outside and enjoy this weekend. Conditions are fair starting the work week, with the next chance for widespread rain on Tuesday. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies through the end of next week! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Chance for a few showers early, otherwise partly cloudy. Feeling cooler and less humid. Highs in the middle to upper 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and more comfortable. Highs in the lower to middle 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees.

