Today's Forecast: Showers, overcast skies and cooler than average temperatures for your Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Many will wake up to the sound of rain outside of their window this morning, as showers move throughout West Michigan. Rainfall totals are expected to be between half an inch to and inch. Nothing is expected to be severe. Temperatures remain cooler than average, with highs today reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain chances are still possible on Sunday, but dry skies return for the start of the work week next week. Fog is possible early Monday morning due to the moisture and cooler temperatures. The entire 7-day outlook has temperatures in the upper 70s to the lower 80s, along with some crisp and cool overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers developing. A rumble of thunder also possible, but severe weather is not likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds out of the southeast between 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with chances of scattered rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s with winds from the southeast between 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers, otherwise partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of an evening pop-up shower. Highs reaching the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable, with a high of 82.

