Today's Forecast: Seasonal temperatures and mostly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — Forecast from Fox 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today will be dry, sunny, and calm with highs in the lower 80s. We're currently monitoring Tuesday due to the potential of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of West Michigan under a SLIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms. Click here for an analysis for the severe weather potential on Tuesday. High temperatures will also be in the upper 80s on Tuesday. Showers will linger into Wednesday morning. Mid-week we will then take a dry break much off Wednesday and all day Thursday with daytime highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Stay alert with FOX 17 News.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the lower 80s. Light, variable winds. Mainly northeast-north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms developing with possibly stronger severe gusty winds. Lows in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Lingering morning showers. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon and evening shower chances. Highs inn the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

