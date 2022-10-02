Today's Forecast: Seasonable, crisp and mostly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Isabella Hulsizer: Rise and shine! Today will be a tad cooler than yesterday, but we'll still have sunshine. The remnants of Hurricane Ian stay in Eastern Michigan, so don't expect any residual cloud cover this weekend. None of the precipitation will make it to our region either! This is the first weekend in eight weekends West Michigan that is rain-free! This work week looks to be average in nature, with dry skies remain through Monday and Tuesday and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The next chance of rain is expected to arrive late Wednesday night. Scattered rain showers are possible on Thursday, with high temperatures in the middle 50s. High temperatures tumble to the lower 50s next Friday. We could even potentially see our first widespread freeze by the end of the week. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s. Northeast to north wind at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows dip to the upper 40s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s, low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of a few showers. Highs tumble into the low 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube