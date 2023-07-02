Today's Forecast: Scattered showers & thunderstorms, humid but cooler

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Remember your umbrella! Showers and thunderstorms are once again possible today. They'll be scattered, bringing locally heavy rain to some portions of West Michigan. Standing water and road ponding may be possible today with the excess water. Dew points are still on the higher end, keeping us feeling muggy. Thankfully, air quality continues to improve headed into next week. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Monday and the Fourth of July. High temperatures will make a run at 90 for the holiday, as well. Showers and storms are expected to return Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower and humid. Lows in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY / JULY 4th: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs around 90-degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of showers and storms in the evening. Highs in the lower 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chances for showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures near 80 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

