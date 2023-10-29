Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers & cooling temps

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Mostly cloudy skies are expected for your Sunday, paired with a few scattered showers. The heaviest rain continues along and south of I-96 this morning, with scattered shower chances through the remainder of the day. High temperatures won't exceed the upper 40s, so bundle up! Our forecast models have rainfall totals around a half inch through Monday morning. A cooler air pattern settles in for the work week, with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday features partly cloudy skies with increasing cloud cover and chances for a few snowflakes overnight into Tuesday. For trick-or-treaters, Halloween temperatures will be chilly! You'll want a warm costume this year. It will also be cold enough for the first flakes of the season! Lake effect rain and snow showers are likely on Tuesday, lingering into early Wednesday morning. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy and cold. Showers likely along and south of I-96. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few lingering showers. Clearing clouds. Lows near freezing. Winds north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower or flurries late. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY / HALLOWEEN: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain / snow mix showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 50 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

