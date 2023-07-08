Today's Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with cooler temps

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Another cooler day with high temperatures in the middle 70s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the morning. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are possible east of U.S. 131 by Saturday afternoon and evening. Total accumulations in some communities may reach an inch. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Sunday and Monday, with temperatures returning to the 80s. Next week looks quite unsettled! Showers and thunderstorms return late Tuesday with a passing cold front, lingering into Wednesday. There are additional chances for rain on Thursday and Friday of next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. A few thunderstorms are possible, mainly south of I-96. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds light and variable, turning northwest this afternoon at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with shower and storm chances in the afternoon & evening. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with shower and storm chances. Highs in the lower 80s.
