Today's Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with cooler temps

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Another cooler day with high temperatures in the middle 70s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the morning. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are possible east of U.S. 131 by Saturday afternoon and evening. Total accumulations in some communities may reach an inch. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Sunday and Monday, with temperatures returning to the 80s. Next week looks quite unsettled! Showers and thunderstorms return late Tuesday with a passing cold front, lingering into Wednesday. There are additional chances for rain on Thursday and Friday of next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. A few thunderstorms are possible, mainly south of I-96. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds light and variable, turning northwest this afternoon at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with shower and storm chances in the afternoon & evening. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with shower and storm chances. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube