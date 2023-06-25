Today's Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Rise and shine, it's time to finally get that much needed rain across West Michigan! A cold front is expected to pass today, firing up much-needed moisture, some of which may come from stronger storms. Much of West Michigan is placed under the level 1, MARGINAL RISK. Our main threats will be strong winds and hail up to 1 inch in diameter. Most models indicate the greatest potential for severe weather is along and east of US-131 starting around noon. Stay weather aware today, and have a way to receive alerts. Scattered rain showers are expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday with much cooler air as the low pressure system brings in air from Canada. Forecast models are indicating between .50" to 1.0" of rain accumulation from today through Tuesday. A few lucky locations could receive more than an 1.0" of rain by Tuesday, especially those that see heavy downpours from thunderstorms. Seeing that parts of West Michigan are now under a severe drought, we'll take any rain that we can get! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 80s. Breezy. Winds south/southeast at 10 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with chances for scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s near 70-degrees. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with lingering showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few pop-up showers. Highs in the middle and upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube