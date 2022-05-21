Today's Forecast: Scattered showers and storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and perhaps a few non-severe thunderstorms. Much of the day will be dry, but a few showers/storms are likely from time to time. A few sprinkles are possible early Sunday, with dry skies and cooler temperatures by the afternoon. Sunshine continues into Monday and Tuesday next week. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Scattered showers and t'storms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Severe weather not likely. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: A chance of showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, especially late this evening and overnight. Lows around 50. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few light showers in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

