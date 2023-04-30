Today's Forecast: Scattered showers and sharply cooler

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Much cooler conditions settle in for today as scattered rain showers move through West Michigan. We'll really start to feel those cooler temperatures this evening and tonight, as our lows drop to the middle 30s overnight. Reinforcing colder air dives in for Monday and Tuesday of next week, bringing additional chances for rain and snow showers. May will start 15 to 20 degrees cooler-than-average, but the long term forecast shows a warm up on the horizon. Our next fully dry day in West Michigan will be next Wednesday. A few showers look to round out our work week. Sunshine looks to remain steady for the first weekend of May, but we still can't rule out the possibility of some pop-up showers. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Widespread rain showers, cooler, and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s/lower 50s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a scattered showers possible. Lows in the middle 30s. West winds at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with rain/snow showers likely. Highs only in the lower 40s. Windy out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts possible up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with rain/snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to middle 40s and breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies early, with an afternoon shower possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

