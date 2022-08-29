Today's Forecast: Scattered showers and possible strong storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: The south to southwest wind has driven in lots of humidity and it will remain in West Michigan through this evening. To kick off your work week we'll see chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which have the potential to be severe. So far, West Michigan is under a level 1 and 2 out of 5 with the MARGINAL and SLIGHT risk for heavy rainfall and strong winds. SLIGHT risk focus is around the I-94 area. Winds will be breezy at 15 to 25 mph today leading to dangerous conditions along Lake Michigan beaches with HIGH and MODERATE beach hazard risks.

We'll continue to keep you up to date on the changes in the outlook, but our main threats today would include strong winds, small hail and heavy downpours. Behind the precipitation, cooler temperatures and lower humidity await. The beginning of September starts off with mid 70s and partly cloudy skies. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. SLIGHT risk for stronger storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Windy out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. HIGH SWIM RISK with Waves 3 to 5 feet.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms continue. Lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: A lingering shower possible, otherwise clearing clouds and lower humidity. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: More of the same! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Mild, with temperatures reaching the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

