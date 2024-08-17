Today's Forecast: Scattered showers, a few storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: We have a slow moving area of low pressure that's going to be affecting Michigan the entire weekend. We'll see occasional rounds of rain and thunderstorms. There will be breaks at times, but the chances of rain will continue into Sunday night. We're going to increase the chances of showers or storms as the night goes on, but if you'd see them, they wouldn't last all night. More scattered showers and storms will start to pop up on Saturday, especially in the afternoon. Sunday looks like the better of the weekend days with only isolated to widely scattered shower and storm chances in the afternoon. Over the course of a few days, we may see up to about an inch or so of rain. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West to northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: A few showers or storm overnight, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the middle 60s. Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated to scattered showers possible. A thunderstorm is also possible. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Breezier north wind.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

