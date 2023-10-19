Today's Forecast: Scattered rain showers with cooler temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A low pressure system will continue to track across the Great Lakes throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to kick off in lower 50s early on. Rain showers, cooler air, and a strong breeze will end the week today and tomorrow. A few scattered showers are possible Friday, especially for the first part of the day, before another low drops in for Saturday with more rain showers. These systems don't have as much moisture as the previous ones this month. Rain totals are likely to be up to .75" of rain through Saturday midday. There are indications that temperatures next week will warm into the low/mid 60s, but more rain is likely as well. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of shower or two...especially early. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

