Today's Forecast: Scattered rain showers with breezy winds and cool temps

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Reinforcing colder air continues to dive in for today, bringing additional chances for rain and snow showers. Accumulation of both rain and snow may top a half an inch today with any snow accumulations being minor and mainly on grassy surfaces if any at all. Areas near Big Rapids may see an inch of snow on elevated or cooler surfaces. Winds will also be gusty to breezy today, with gusts inland up to 35 mph and 40 mph along the lakeshore. A Gale Warning continues along the lakeshore until 2 p.m. Today we will feature more light rain with some snow still mixed in throughout mostly the morning, but finally quieting down later in the evening as highs get back into the low to mid 40s. Our next fully dry day in West Michigan will be on Wednesday. Sunshine looks to remain steady from Wednesday into this first weekend of May, but we still can't rule out the possibility of some pop-up showers Thursday or Friday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with rain/snow showers. Heaviest precipitation in the morning, with lingering showers in the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the lower to middle 40s and breezy with gusts up to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Dry, cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 70 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube