Today's Forecast: Scattered rain showers through the afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy Sunday and hooray! Today is the first day in 33 days that West Michigan will receive widespread rainfall. A low pressure system rotating into the Great Lakes will bring on and off rainfall through Tuesday. Winds out of the northeast will make for HIGH BEACH HAZARD along our lakeshore for the remainder of the weekend. Extensive cloud cover and precipitation will hold our temperatures only in the 60s over the next few days. A lull in showers will likely occur on Monday, but is set to resume more widespread again on Tuesday. The estimated rain accumulation by Tuesday will be anywhere from a half inch to an inch across the region. Temperatures are set to return to seasonal averages in the upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of the week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cool with rain showers likely. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A shower is possible. Breezy too. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain showers are likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

