Today's Forecast: Scattered light rain snow mix with cloudy skies

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: More scattered light rain and snow showers are expected today with more cloud cover. However, any snow accumulations will likely be under an inch. Temperatures will spike into the mid/upper 40s Thursday, and low/mid 50s on Friday with a strong high pressure area to our southwest and dry conditions from Wednesday to Friday! We will stay warm until a cold front passes through the region over the upcoming weekend with chances for rain and snow. We're watching what may be a larger rain or snow system late Saturday into Sunday and Monday. It's too early to tell how it will develop, so stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light rain and snow showers. Less than an inch accumulation on grassy areas. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southeast/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Warmer too! Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, unseasonably warm with a strong breeze. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

