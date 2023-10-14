Today's Forecast: Rainy, cool & windy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy weekend! Before you head out the door, grab your umbrella and a raincoat! Widespread rain showers will push through this morning, easing up by the afternoon and evening. Many West Michigan communities will pick up one to two inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible by the end of the weekend. In addition to rain, winds will be very strong today. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph. Daytime high temperatures will be cool in the lower 50s for the weekend! Factoring in the wind, it will feel even cooler. Rain will become isolated and spotty on Sunday, with some sunshine returning. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. High temperatures next week will remain in the middle to upper 50s, a few locations could reach 60 degrees! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Windy too. Highs in the lower 50s, but it will feel like 40s a majority of the day! Winds northeast at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35/40 mph. Rain tapers off late in the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds north at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible, especially closer to the lakeshore. Highs in the lower 50s. Not as windy. Winds north at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of shower. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of shower. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

