Today's Forecast: Rain likely, breezy, gloomy

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Post-topical storm Beryl is now impacting southern Lower Michigan and will continue its track north and east through the day. Most West Michigan communities won't see rain end until this afternoon or evening. The heaviest rainfall will remain focused south/east of Grand Rapids. A FLOOD WATCH has been posted for most of the area through this evening. A solid 2" to 5" of rain will fall from Grand Rapids southward, with lighter amounts to the north and west. Some isolated, locally higher amounts near 6" are possible. We also expect somewhat breezy conditions today as this storm system approaches. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts! Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and muggy with rain likely, perhaps a thunderstorm. This moisture is the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. Locally heavy rain is likely. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through this evening. Highs near 70. Winds northeast/northwest at 12 to 24 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few lingering evening showers possible, otherwise decreasing clouds overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs around 80. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

