Today's Forecast: Rain ending working towards partly cloudy skies

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and a fall-like rain event continues this morning. The big story is heavy rain leading to some possible localized flooding. Most areas around I-96 are expected to exceed one to two inches of rain. Counties along I-96, I-94, and in between are currently under a FLOOD WATCH through noon. Some communities may see 2 to 3 or 4 inches of rain. We have a FLOOD WARNING for portions of Allegan, Kent, Ottawa and Van Buren counties until 9:15 this morning. Be sure to NOT drive through large puddles on roadways as it may look shallower than it actually is, and can really damage your vehicle, but also but you in danger of injury or drowning. After today, we dry out midweek, but another chance for showers and storms arrives with a cold front on Thursday. Those showers and storms do not look to be severe but will make for strong high dangerous waves out on Lake Michigan. The rest of the week leading into the weekend looks dry as temperatures start to warm for the weekend back above average into the middle and upper 80s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Morning showers, followed by partly cloudy skies with a cooler breeze in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Dry and partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to full sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

