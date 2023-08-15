Severe thunderstorms, howling winds, and high waves possible on Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN — Thursday is likely to be an active weather day in West Michigan! A cold front is expected to sweep across the region on Thursday, firing up the potential for severe thunderstorms and strong wind gusts. Below is a breakdown of the timing, wind speeds, severe weather potential, and current alerts.

TIMING

The passing cold front on Thursday is anticipated to spark showers and thunderstorms starting in the morning. Of course, with all forecasts, you'll want to stay updated with us! The timing of this cold front is subject to change. Our latest forecast models suggest showers developing near Big Rapids and Muskegon shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday.

WXMI

Storms are expected to travel from the northwest the southeast, reaching Grand Rapids and Holland around 10 a.m. Thursday. This is likely to be the strongest line of storms associated with this cold front.

WXMI

Additional showers and a few thunderstorms will develop for Thursday afternoon and evening, however they will be isolated in nature.

WXMI

Heavy rain, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts, and hail will be possible.

WIND SPEEDS

Before the cold front passes, howling winds will develop Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Winds are expected to fire up from the southwest by 5 a.m. Thursday, with wind gusts over 25 mph. Sustained winds will range between 10 to 15 mph.

WXMI

Winds will gradually become stronger ahead of the cold front, with wind gusts likely topping over 30 mph. This will lead to high wave heights in Lake Michigan, creating choppy conditions for boaters.

WXMI

After the cold front passes, the winds will shift direction. By 5 p.m. Thursday, you can plan on howling winds from the northwest. Wind gusts will exceed 35 mph, with sustained winds ranging between 10 to 25 mph.

WXMI

Between Wednesday night through Thursday, some wave heights could range between 6 to 9 feet. Trash cans could be toppled over, in addition to other light-weight outdoor items. Bring your trash can and lawn chairs in ahead of Thursday's winds.

SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL

The Storm Prediction Center has already placed West Michigan under a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms on Thursday. This is the lowest level category for severe storms, a 1 out of 5 on the scale. The region that has the greatest potential of strong to severe weather will be along and east of U.S. 131.

WXMI

The main threats include damaging wind gusts and small hail. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible for all of West Michigan. As a reminder, in order for a thunderstorm to be considered severe it must meet one of two requirements: wind gusts at or above 58 mph and/or hail at least 1" in diameter.

WXMI

Of these threats, wind gusts over 58 mph will be the greatest possibility.

CURRENT ALERTS

The only alert related to Thursday's passing cold front is a Gale Watch from Wednesday night through Thursday. Wind gusts over 35 mph are likely along the lake shore, generating wave heights between 6 to 9 feet. Swimming and boating are NOT advised on Wednesday night through Thursday.

WXMI

As we get closer to Thursday, the timing and strength of this passing cold front will become clearer. Stay tuned with FOX 17 on air and online for all updates. For immediate severe weather alerts, download the free FOX 17 Weather App. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter "X", and Instagram.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube