Today's Forecast: Possible shower north; otherwise partly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A few clouds will filter in from the north with temps kicking off in the low 60s. Most of the shower activity will remain north of U.S 10. As we ride the outer edge of the big 'Heat Dome' to our west though, the leading edge of a warm front may bring some weakening showers and storms this morning, especially north of Grand Rapids. Another round of showers and storms arrives Wednesday morning, but has the potential to be more widespread. Some of these may be from a complex of storms with heavy rain, lightning, hail/wind before dropping to the south/east Wednesday afternoon. The really humid air arrives with dew points in the low/mid 70s Wednesday night, Thursday, and Friday. We expect to be in the 90s Thursday, with possible "feels like" temperatures in the triple digits. The weekend looks cooler and more comfortable with daytime highs in the 70s! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Some dying showers and storms are possible in our northern communities in the morning/early afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs around 80. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms moving in. Lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers/storms are possible with a complex of thunderstorms dropping southeast through the area. Otherwise, partly cloudy to partly sunny through the afternoon. Becoming humid late in the day. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies, hazy, hot, and humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Early shower/storm chance otherwise partly cloudy. More comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s.

