Heat, humidity, and storms build tomorrow

WEST MICHIGAN - While today may be comfortable with highs in the upper 70s, heat and humidity will build following some morning thunderstorms on Wednesday. Heat index values may top 100 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday.

We expect a cluster of storms to form ahead of a warm front tonight into Wednesday morning. These storms will drop south into the area around and after daybreak and may produce some heavy rain, lightning, wind, and hail. Once the warm front lifts through the area, sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon and both the heat and humidity will soar. Take a look below at the heat index values Wednesday afternoon.

FOX 17

Below is what we expect heat index values to be on Thursday afternoon.

FOX 17

Dew point temperatures, a measure of moisture in the air, will likely be launched into the 70s this week. With all that moisture in the atmosphere, that means heavy rain will be possible with any of the storms that do form. We remain in a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather the next three days. Severe weather chances are low with hail and wind being the primary threats. See the convective outlooks from the Storm Prediction Center below the next three days.

SPC NOAA

SPC NOAA

SPC NOAA

Below also shows our forecast model, valid at 6 A.M. Wednesday, for a cluster or line of showers/storms blasting into our northern counties. This line will drop fairly quickly to the south with sunshine and humid conditions by the afternoon.

FOX 17

We still expect humid conditions on Friday, but temperatures will not be as warm with highs in the mid 80s. By the weekend, highs are only expected in the 70s...far more comfortable with very little humidity. Get the complete forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.