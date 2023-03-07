Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and seasonal

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We are waking up to a dusting from some scattered light snow overnight as skies continue to clear this morning. Today will feature sunny skies with high temperatures at average in the lower 40s. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Wednesday with increasing clouds on Thursday. Our next system is set to arrive overnight Thursday and into early Friday morning. Widespread snow showers are likely to accumulate on Friday, which could create travel impacts especially during Friday afternoon and evening. Snow is expected to move out by early Saturday morning. Make sure to stay up to date on later forecasts! Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Sunshine and pleasant. Seasonal highs in the lower 40s. Winds northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. East northeast winds around 10 mph. Highs near 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40.

FRIDAY: A system develops bringing widespread snow showers along with strong winds. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: A few flurries possible in the morning. Otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow chances. Highs in the upper 30s.

