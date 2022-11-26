Today's Forecast: Pick day of the weekend, warmer & sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Today will be the pick day of the weekend. Temperatures will warm to the lower 50s, and skies will be sunny. If you've been waiting for the perfect day to put lights on the house, today is your chance! Tonight temperatures dip to the middle 30s with increasing clouds ahead of Sunday shower chances. A better opportunity for widespread rain showers sweeps in on Sunday. A few wet snowflakes could mix in north of Grand Rapids, but this event will mainly be rain. Clouds hang around for Monday and Tuesday, with our next system on track for Wednesday. The system on Wednesday will bring dropping temperatures and rain transitioning over to snow. Travel conditions are likely to be slick late in the day on Wednesday and into Thursday. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph with individual gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds gradually increase overnight, with the chance of showers after Midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Some snow mixing in is possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds light and variable, turning north at 5 to 10 mph with individual gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with night rain showers building in. Highs near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers to begin the day. Temperatures gradually drop, becoming sharply cooler by the late afternoon and evening. A few snowflakes are possible late in the day. High temperatures are met early Wednesday morning in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with chances for flurries. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

