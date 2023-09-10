Today's Forecast: Patchy fog and seasonable temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Patchy fog will reduce visibility for many of our communities through the morning. As the sun begins to rise the fog will lift, leaving sunnier skies. Temperatures will return to the middle and upper 70s by the afternoon. Cloud cover begins to increase by the afternoon as well, ahead of rain chances to kick off the work week. A few weaker thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon, but no severe weather is expected with this system. Scattered showers are likely Tuesday. Temperatures dip back into the 60s through the work week, but 70s return again by next weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 70s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A few storms possible. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. Winds east 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: An isolated shower possible early, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

