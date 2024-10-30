Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, windy, record warmth

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Record warmth is expected again today and the winds ramp up from the south and west driving our temperatures into the mid/upper 70s to near 80! We'll also have rain chances on Thursday (Halloween) as the cold front comes through. Forecast models show the best chance of rain on Halloween will be in the morning and early afternoon, with drier trends towards trick-or-treating time. That said, temperatures will be falling from the upper 60s into the upper 50s by trick-or-treat time, and it will be breezy and a bit blustery. More rain chances arrives Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 10 A.M. through 4 P.M. for Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan Counties. Winds will gust in these locations to 45 mph. Look for partly cloudy to partly sunny, windy, and unseasonably warm with near record high temperatures. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds south/southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY / HALLOWEEN: Cloudy with showers likely, especially the first part of the day. Showers taper off by late afternoon. Highs around 70 early, then falling late in the day. Winds southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

