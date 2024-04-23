Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, windy, few showers and storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Plan for partly sunny, windy conditions with scattered showers today. A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early evening. Some storms may contain some marginally severe wind or hail. Most of our area remains under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather. Only about .25" to .50" of rain is expected from this system, and some locations will see less than that. Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday. We will warm back to around 70 or better this weekend, but more showers and thunderstorms are likely as a frontal system stalls out over the region. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and windy with a few showers likely. Perhaps a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts 35/40.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy overnight. Lows in the middle 30s. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds north at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing afternoon clouds. P.M. and nighttime showers likely. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Windy and warm. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

