Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, windy, a bit warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today looks to be dry and windy during the day with highs in the middle 40s, but it likely won't feel likely it! Astronomical Spring arrives this evening at 11:06 P.M.. It's the precise moment the sun is directly overhead of the equator. A weak cold front slides through early Wednesday morning, keeping us in the 30s, and once again perhaps firing off a few lake effect snow showers or flurries with another stiff northwest wind. Thursday will remain cooler, but there will be sunshine. We are tracking a system that brings widespread accumulating snow on Friday, with a more active weather pattern through the weekend into early next week! Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: A few snow showers or flurries early this morning from Grand Rapids northward. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy, windy, and a bit warmer. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds southwest/west at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35/40.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Winds diminish. Lows in the middle/upper 20s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and windy. A few morning snow showers or flurries are possible. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30/35.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow showers likely. Some rain may mix in at times across our southern counties. 1" to 3" accumulation possible. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Chance of some morning snow showers, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

