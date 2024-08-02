Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, humid, sct'd t'storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Summer heat and humidity remain in place through today and tonight, but will gradually taper lower on Saturday. We'll see temperatures in the 80s today with scattered showers and thunderstorms as a low pressure tracks across the southern Great Lakes. Locally heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible with some cells, but severe weather is not expected. Wildfire smoke will also plague the Great Lakes, but it will continue to remain in the upper levels of the atmosphere keeping our air quality good to moderate here at the surface. We will gradually lose the oppressive humidity this weekend (through the day on Saturday) followed by cooler temperatures next week. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but gradually less humid though the day. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a slight chance of showers, perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

