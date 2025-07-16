Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, humid, sct'd shower/storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After a few communities grazed 90 degrees Tuesday, more humid air slides in today as shower and storm chances return. This is our only real chance for some much-needed rainfall, but unfortunately some areas will likely be missed. There is the chance for some thunderstorms to have a few pockets of gusty winds. Most of lower Michigan is in a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms today. Locations along/west of U.S. 131 is actually in a level 2/5 SLIGHT RISK. We could use a soaking rainfall, as the past several weeks have featured mostly dry conditions. Grand Rapids has over a 3" rainfall deficit since the start of May, and a precipitation deficit more than 5" since January 1st. Today is also a CLEAN AIR ACTION DAY for high levels of ozone here at the surface. Try not to operate any gas powered equipment or top off the gas tank...as both contribute to ground level ozone and poor air quality here at the surface. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, warm, and more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some may be strong to marginally severe with wind gusts. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the low/mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Chance of evening showers/storms, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds...perhaps a lingering shower, otherwise some afternoon clearing. Cooler, breezy, and gradually less humid. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, increasing P.M. clouds with a shower/storm possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

