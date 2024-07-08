Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, humid, chance t'storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Scattered shower and storm chances exist today through Tuesday as a cold front works through the state. Severe weather is not likely at this time. The remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl will impact southern Lower Michigan on Wednesday. In fact, it could be a pretty good soaking on Wednesday, especially south/east of Grand Rapids, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts! Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny and more humid with a chance for showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a shower/storm. Lows in the middle 60s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower/storm, mostly in the morning. More rain likely arrives Tuesday night from the remnants of Beryl. Highs around 80. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, perhaps a thunderstorm. This moisture will be the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

