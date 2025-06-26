Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, humid, chance shower or storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: With a stationary front draped over the state, partly cloudy to partly sunny, warm, humid conditions are expected along with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. This type of set up will keep us with a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather today, mainly for gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will reach the upper 80s near 90 as a warm front develops and lifts north. A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for our southern counties of Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch from noon until 8 P.M.. Heat indices will reach the upper 90s to low 100s there. The cold front of this low pressure will slide through Friday, bringing the shower and storm chances to an end for a majority of the weekend. Highs near 90 and very humid air will remain on Sunday. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Remaining humid. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Some feels like temperatures south of Grand Rapids will be in the upper 90s to near 100. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers or storms. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 90.

MONDAY: Warm and muggy. Chance isolated storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

