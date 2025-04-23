Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, chance shower/storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for partly sunny, warm conditions today with highs in the lower 70s. We have the chance of a few scattered showers/storms today as a warm front lifts through the state. That said, we expect much of the day to be dry. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid/upper 70s. Another round of showers and storms are likely Friday, with dry weather arriving for much of the weekend. At this time, severe weather is not expected. It's possible we may hit our first 80 degree temperature next week. It was a unique "Snow Season"; click here for the recap and highlights. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm with the chance of a few scattered showers/storm. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of a few evening shower/storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds light/variable.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Cooler too. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

