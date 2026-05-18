Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, breezy, humid, sct'd storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We have two FOX 17 Weather Ready Alert Days this week as our early taste of summer will lead to chances of seeing severe weather. Rounds of showers and potentially severe thunderstorms are possible both Monday and Tuesday afternoon/evening, with West Michigan under a Slight Risk both days. Warm and humid air will provide fuel for storm development, with highs in the low/mid 80s and dew points in the 60s. Then, quieter and cooler weather will settle in for the second half of the week. Temperatures will be back down into the 60s Wednesday-Friday.

TODAY: Weather Ready Alert: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming cloudy, breezy, warm, and humid with a chance of showers/storms. Some may be strong to severe with wind and hail this afternoon. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a chance of showers/storms. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds south-southwest at 10 - 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Partly sunny, warm, humid, and breezy with a chance of showers/storms. Some may be strong/severe with wind and hail. Highs around 80. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and sharply cooler. Highs in low/mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds. Chance of P.M. and nighttime showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Chance of morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s.

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