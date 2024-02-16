Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, flurries, seasonable

The forecast from Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Don't forget your warm layers today and Saturday! High temperatures will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s both days, along with the chance of light lake effect snow. Any accumulation will be limited and comfimed to areas along/west of U.S. 131. Wind chills on both days will be in the teens. While a few flurries are possible on Sunday, most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures rebound by next week...perhaps into the 50s! There's a chance of rain next Wednesday and Thursday. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A few light snow showers or flurries possible. Highs around 30. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and snow showers along/west of U.S. 131, otherwise partly cloudy and cold inland. Lows in the teens. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lake effect snow showers possible...mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Some minor accumulations possible. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few flurries possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the lower 50s.

