Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, smoky haze, seasonable

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY remains in effect through noon today for all of Central and Southern Lower Michigan due to Canadian wildfire smoke.Look for partly sunny skies today with highs once again in the mid to upper 70s. Slight chance of a shower today, otherwise most locations will likely stay dry. The weekend will start dry, but more rain and storms are possible on Sunday. High temperatures stay near or above average for most of the week, with the only cooler days on Monday and Tuesday behind the cold front. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Smoky haze. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds northeast light.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely, perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low/mid 80s.

