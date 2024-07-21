Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, pop-ups north

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: A few more clouds will be present Sunday as a weak, moisture starved cold front drops in from the north. There's slight chance of an isolated to scattered shower Sunday afternoon/evening from Grand Rapids northward. A bit more humidity returns next week with highs around average. We have another chance for pop-up showers and maybe a storm Monday afternoon, but a more defined system moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday. Overnight lows get back to the low to mid 60s consistently, so the AC may be needed once again this week. Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower north of I-96. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west wind.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of an afternoon pop-up shower. A bit more humid. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of showers/storms, mostly in the evening. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a better chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s near 80.

THURSDAY: A morning shower or thunderstorm, otherwise clearing skies and a drier afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

