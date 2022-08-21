Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, humid, scattered storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A slow-moving system gradually tracking through West Michigan this weekend will create scattered rain showers today in an on again - off again pattern. Dry skies settle in for Monday through Wednesday with another chance of rain Thursday into Friday. High temperatures for the beginning of the work week are likely to stay in the lower 80s. For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible, but we expect a majority of the day to remain dry. A bit humid too! Highs in the mid 70s. East/north winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs near 80. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

