Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, humid, chance severe storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today is a FOX 17 Weather Ready Alert. Today's severe weather threat is an ENHANCED RISK, level 3/5. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats. While we may see some storms this morning, the best chance for severe weather will likely be this afternoon and evening. Stay with FOX 17 for updates. Today is a warm and humid day with highs in the mid/upper 80s. Heat index values will be in the low/mid 90s! We will dry out Tuesday with some very pleasant weather. Storm chances will return towards the end of the week and into the weekend.

TODAY: WEATHER READY ALERT: Partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered showers and storms. Some storms may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts or large hail. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Heat index in the low/mid 90s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe this evening with damaging wind gusts. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds southwest/north at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Some morning clouds, otherwise afternoon sunny. Cooler, drier. less humid. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds north at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for late day showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

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